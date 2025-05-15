German company to open new HQ in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — A German company is making its way to the Charlotte area.

Groninger USA is receiving tax incentives from Mecklenburg County to build a facility in Steele Creek.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the 53,000-square-foot building will feature an office space, as well as a showroom for its pharmaceutical machines.

Groninger is expected to hire 60 people with an average salary of $76,000.

