‘Get better and have fun’: Hornets’ Miller credits teammates, confidence for lofty rookie season

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Forward Brandon Miller stayed healthy through the last season, and he surpassed the lofty expectations of his high draft pick last year.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Miller about his sensational rookie season, what’s next for him, and how he avoided a “Welcome to the NBA moment.”

From the nervousness he felt on draft night, to going up to Boston to see new head coach Charles Lee in action and support him, Miller shared his journey in the NBA so far.

Miller even told Brown who his “Greatest of all Time” is: his mom.

>>Tonight at 7 p.m., see the memories Miller has made with the Charlotte Hornets, and what his goals are for the future.

