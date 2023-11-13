‘Ghost gun’ seized after 2 teen girls shot in Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Investigators say two teenage girls were shot in Uptown Charlotte over the weekend and a “ghost gun” was recovered from the scene.

The shooting happened on Church Street near Romare Bearden Park around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect is also a teenager and is currently in custody. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there’s still another person they want to speak with in the case but they haven’t shared how old that person is.

CMPD said the teens who were shot are a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect had a “ghost gun” -- a gun without a serial number that can be assembled at home, making it difficult to be traced by authorities -- when they were taken into custody.

CMPD said they also seized a gray 9 millimeter handgun with no serial number and a 31-round magazine with four bullets inside.

Officers also found codeine, a bookbag, a grinder for mashing up drugs, and an iPhone.

On Monday, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke to young women who live or work near the park. They told him they’re concerned about the violence, especially as more people will be there during the holiday season.

“Yeah it is, it’s a concern,” Jenna Pixey said. “I work late nights a lot of the time.”

Pixey works at a restaurant in Uptown. She said she saw a lot of patrol cars near Romare Bearden Park in the aftermath of Saturday night’s shooting.

“A lot of times I know these crimes are targeted to certain individuals, and I myself might not be a target, but there’s people standing by that could be accidentally caught up in whatever’s going on,” she said.

Gabriella Alessio lives near where the shooting happened and walks her dog every day in the park.

“Yeah, you know, it’s really scary,” she said. “I live by myself, I’m a college student, you know, if anything were to happen.”

There have been several incidents at Romare Bearden Park just this year, including a shooting that left two people hurt back in April and multiple fights during a fireworks watch party on the Fourth of July.

With the Light the Knights Festival set to begin next week, people who use the park say the violence needs to stop.

“And it’s sad, too, that they’re so young, that it’s young people,” Pixey said.

The problems that ‘ghost guns’ present

“Ghost guns” are untraceable homemade weapons that can be assembled from kits purchased online.

These guns lack serial numbers, bypass background checks, and have no transfer records.

Authorities said this makes ghost guns attractive to individuals who are legally prohibited from buying firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said there is an alarming trend of these ghost guns ending up at crime scenes across North Carolina. Many police departments don’t even know what ghost guns look like.

“There’s ghost guns in every neighborhood that we see, and it’s our job that our law enforcement partners are aware of what they look like and how they operate,” ATF Special Agent Anthony Spotswood said last month.

Last year, the Biden Administration announced new rules for “ghost guns.” The new federal regulations make tracing ghost guns easier, and make the punishment stiff when they end up in the wrong hands.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in Belmont overnight shooting)

CMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in Belmont overnight shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group