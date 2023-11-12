MEDIC: Two seriously hurt, hospitalized after shooting in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Two people are now in the hospital after being shot in Uptown on Saturday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Romare Bearden Park just after 10:30 p.m.

MEDIC says they took two patients to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A picture from a viewer’s Twitter account shows a heavy police presence blocking the majority of the road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about the shooting.

The cause of the shooting and the identities of those involved are still unknown.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Two hurt after being hit by car in Midtown Charlotte, MEDIC says)

Two hurt after being hit by car in Midtown Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2023 Cox Media Group