Girlfriend arrested after detention officer charged with sex crimes involving kids

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A second arrest has been made in a case involving a former correctional officer accused of sex crimes involving children.

Earlier this month, sheriff’s deputies charged Andrew Devinney with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said they, along with the FBI, executed a search warrant at Devinney’s home south of Morganton.

Investigators said Devinney’s girlfriend, Starla Stamey, was arrested Monday after being accused of taking lewd photos of a 9-year-old.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said after his arrest, Devinney resigned from his position as a correctional officer in McDowell County.

