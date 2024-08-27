Girlfriend arrested after detention officer charged with sex crimes involving kids

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A second arrest has been made in a case involving a former correctional officer accused of sex crimes involving children.
Earlier this month, sheriff’s deputies charged Andrew Devinney with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies said they, along with the FBI, executed a search warrant at Devinney’s home south of Morganton.
Investigators said Devinney’s girlfriend, Starla Stamey, was arrested Monday after being accused of taking lewd photos of a 9-year-old.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said after his arrest, Devinney resigned from his position as a correctional officer in McDowell County.
