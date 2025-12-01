Giving Tuesday: Tips to ensure your donations make a difference

CHARLOTTE — After the rush of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday — a day to give back. But before you open your wallet, how can you be sure your money is really helping those in need? Consumer Reports shows you how to find charities that truly make a difference and avoid the ones that don’t.

With so many charities asking for help on Giving Tuesday, it’s worth checking before you click donate. A name might sound like a worthy cause, but you want to make sure you’re sending money to the right place. Websites like Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau’s Give.ORG make it easy to compare organizations while providing a glimpse into how your donation is put to work. This will tell you how much money went to services or program expenses and you can compare that to administrative costs and fundraising.

The best nonprofits spend most of their money on the mission itself, ideally 75% or more. Check the charity’s website for details about its purpose, board members, and recent financial reports. That kind of transparency shows your donation is in good hands, and if it’s not there, that could be a red flag.

And if you get a call, text, or email asking for money — don’t rush, be skeptical. Some low-rated charities have names that sound like those of high-rated ones. If you’re solicited, ignore the email link or text, or hang up the phone.

Online giving platforms and social media fundraisers with crowdfunding websites are popular, but before you donate, make sure you know and trust the person who is raising the money. And remember, most crowdfunding sites charge a small transaction fee that’s often automatically taken out of your donation.

You don’t have to give money to make a difference. Donating your time can be just as valuable. Volunteering gives you a firsthand look at how charities operate and lets you make an impact directly.

