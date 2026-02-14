Global manufacturer to close Charlotte-area plant with plans to lay off dozens

MONROE, N.C. — A longtime plant in the Charlotte region is slated to close later this year, with dozens of workers losing their jobs.

Boyd Corp., a global manufacturer of sealing supplies, will shutter its facility at 300 Acme Drive in Monroe by Sept. 1, it said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent yesterday to local and state officials.

Officials said the plan to cut 63 jobs at the Union County facility, with the first layoffs taking place between April 13 and Sept. 1. The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

