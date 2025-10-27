Good Samaritan helps police subdue knife-wielding suspect at Cookout, likely saving officer’s life

SALISBURY, N.C. — A bystander helped Salisbury Police officers subdue a knife-wielding suspect at a Cookout restaurant on East Innes Street on Sunday evening, likely saving an officer’s life, the chief said.

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when officers responded to a disturbance call at the restaurant. Upon arrival, they encountered Jamie Lynne Hunt, 44, who was armed with a knife. During the struggle, Hunt caused minor injuries to one officer before a bystander intervened, sustaining several lacerations to his left hand in the process.

“I am thankful for the citizen who stepped in to help. His act of bravery likely saved an officer’s life,” said Salisbury Police Chief Smith.

The second officer on the scene deployed a Taser twice, which allowed the officers to safely take Hunt into custody.

Everyone involved, including the officer, the bystander, and the suspect, were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

The officer and bystander were treated and released, while Hunt remains in custody and is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

Hunt faces multiple charges, including two counts of felony assault on a government official with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of resist, obstruct, and delay a public officer. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

