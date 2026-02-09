Goodwill’s tech training program teaches essential digital skills

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is helping people keep up with changing technology through a three-day training program. Organizers said the course helps people build digital skills needed to apply for jobs, create resumes and access new career opportunities, especially for those earning below a livable wage.

Abigail Fulmer took part in the training offered through Goodwill Industries to catch up on tech.

“Things had changed so much since I last did a traditional computer class,” Fulmer said.

The class she took ended with a surprise gift, a free Dell laptop.

“They invested in me in ways that I will reap the benefits for a long time,” Fulmer said.

The course is designed to help people keep up with changing technology.

Carola Cardenas, the director of Career Service for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, said those falling behind are often people in families who need the most help.

“They are under the livable wage and once they get that laptop, they are able to get into a better position,” Cardenas said.

The laptop gives them a chance to apply for jobs to increase opportunities.

“In order to apply for a job, you have to be able to know how to go online,” said Jeanelle Washington, digital navigator with Center for Digital Equity. “You have to be able to fill out online applications. You have to know how to sometimes upload your resume.”

Many people believe that having a phone means they have a computer in their hands. Program trainers said that is not always the case, especially in employment.

“I don’t know if you have ever tried to create a resume on a phone. You might be able to do it, but it’s pretty difficult,” Washington said.

The help doesn’t end after the three-day training program and the free laptop presentation.

“There’s thousands of modules available through this program that the center for digital equity provides,” Cardenas said.

Fulmer said she can always talk to a trainer, including her personal tech team.

“I’m always going to be able to get my answers to whatever questions I may have,” Fulmer said.

The Center for Digital Equity still has more than 900 free computers to give away through its partnership with Goodwill Industries.

