Gov. McMaster has no timeline to implement limits on SNAP benefits

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Changes to South Carolina’s SNAP program may not be coming as soon as expected.

It’s been more than a week since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster indicated he would issue an executive order blocking recipients from buying certain items.

The order would greatly limit the amount of candy, snacks, and soda that recipients could buy. The goal would be to make recipients healthier by encouraging healthy eating, but a lot of people are not in favor of the change.

This week, the governor said they are going to study the change and that they are not in a rush to implement it.

Kahlid Shaib, the owner of Quick Stop convivence store in Rock Hill, was very critical of the proposed change.

“It’s most definitely going to affect us as small businesses,” said Shaib. “Mostly what we sell is drinks, snacks, chips and that’s what our community, most people have as everyday things.”

The governor said they are going to study the issue, but did not give any kind of timeline to implement it.

