Gov. Stein announces 2 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Josh Stein announced on Tuesday that AssetMark and Citigroup will create a combined total of 762 jobs in Charlotte supported by significant investments in Mecklenburg County.

AssetMark

AssetMark, a wealth management platform headquartered in Concord, California, plans to create 252 jobs and invest $10 million in Mecklenburg County. This expansion will establish Charlotte as AssetMark’s East Coast Hub, supporting nearly 4,300 advisors in the region. Meanwhile, Citigroup, a global financial services company, will create 510 jobs and invest $16.1 million in a major office facility in Charlotte.

“AssetMark’s decision to grow its business in Charlotte proves once again that business leaders recognize North Carolina as one of the country’s best places to do business,” said Stein in a news release. “Charlotte’s status as a fintech hub combined with our state’s education and workforce training programs and our top-notch business climate provides companies with the competitive advantages they need to be successful.”

AssetMark’s expansion is facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

Over the 12-year term of this grant, AssetMark’s project is estimated to grow North Carolina’s economy by more than $1.2 billion. The average salary for the new positions at AssetMark will be $110,518, compared to the average wage in Mecklenburg County of $86,830.

Citigroup

Citigroup’s project is also supported by a JDIG grant, with the state’s Economic Investment Committee approving the grant earlier today. Citigroup’s project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $2.7 billion over the 10-year term of the grant.

“As we reviewed our real estate footprint in the United States, Charlotte stood out as a location where we had a unique opportunity to invest by establishing a formal presence,” said Edward Skyler, Citi’s head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, in the news release. “This will create a better working environment for our existing colleagues as well as allow us to further tap into the deep pool of talent in this market.

The average salary for the new positions at Citigroup will be $131,832, significantly higher than the county’s average wage.

