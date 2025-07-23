Gov. Stein announces $204 million for NC drinking, wastewater projects

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein announced $204 million in funding for 48 drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across 27 counties in North Carolina in a release Wednesday.

The funding aims to improve water infrastructure, address PFAS and other forever chemicals, replace lead pipes, and enhance resiliency against future storms.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the awards, which come from State Revolving Funds, including Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds.

“When you turn on the faucet in your home, you shouldn’t have to worry about whether that water is safe for your family,” Gov. Stein said. “These investments will help ensure North Carolinians have access to clean drinking water and will help keep people safe when disaster strikes.”

Notable projects include Stanly County receiving $4.9 million for its North Main Street and Old 52 waterline replacement project.

The City of Lenoir in Caldwell County will also receive $6.6 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements and lead service line inventory.

“At DEQ, we’re committed to ensuring everyone in North Carolina has access to clean water,” said Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson. “This funding will address aging infrastructure and improve public health for communities large and small.”

A comprehensive list of all projects selected for funding is available on the NCDEQ website.

The NCDEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure reviewed 133 eligible applications requesting a total of $1.57 billion. The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the awards during its July 16 meeting.

VIDEO: Sweltering summer nights are getting warmer

Sweltering summer nights are getting warmer

©2025 Cox Media Group