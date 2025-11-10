Government shutdown exacerbates flight disruptions at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — Flight cancellations and delays continue to mount at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to FAA-mandated flight reductions and staffing shortages exacerbated by the ongoing government shutdown.

“With a prolonged federal shutdown, disruptions become more likely,” the airport stated over the weekend, highlighting the impact on operations.

The situation follows a chaotic weekend at Charlotte Douglas, where a ground stop on November 8 caused significant disruptions, including 150 flight cancellations and 550 delays.

Staffing constraints in the air traffic control tower were cited as a contributing factor, according to the Charlotte Observer.

On November 9, the airport saw another 119 cancellations and 452 delays, while typically handling over 1,400 daily arrivals and departures.

The FAA implemented a 4% reduction in flight capacity starting November 7, affecting 40 U.S. airports. This has resulted in 5,550 cancellations and 25,540 delays nationwide since then.

Reports suggest a deal to end the shutdown is in progress, with the Senate voting on a measure to fund the government through January. However, the FAA has not indicated if this will alter its capacity reduction plans.

As the government shutdown enters its 41st day, the aviation industry continues to grapple with operational challenges, with passengers urged to remain patient amid ongoing disruptions.

