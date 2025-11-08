Ground stop issued at Charlotte-Douglas Airport due to ATC staffing issues

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to staffing issues on Saturday morning.

The ground stop was issued around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The stop was originally expected to be lifted around 8:30 a.m. It was then extended to be lifted at 9:30 a.m., with a chance of further extension.

It was lifted around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to the FAA, a ground delay is expected to continue until 2 p.m., also due to staffing.

“The City of Charlotte’s Aviation Department (The Airport) has no role with flight operations and had no say in this decision,” one airport representative said in a statement.

The morning’s ground stop was a result of staffing constraints in the Air Traffic Control Tower, according to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The airport issued a statement commending the work done by TSA agents and Air Traffic Control workers, who they said have kept the airport running through the sixth week of the government shutdown, despite not being paid.

Officials said that as the shutdown continues, disruptions become more likely. They advised passengers to continue to check their flight status.

No additional details have been made available.

