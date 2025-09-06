Governor announces Superior Court appointment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein announced today the appointment of Timothy Rooks to the Superior Court for Judicial District 36, serving Burke and Caldwell counties.

Rooks will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Robert C. Ervin. With over thirty years of experience as an attorney and currently working in private practice, Rooks brings a wealth of legal expertise to the position.

He received his Bachelor of Arts from Drew University and his Juris Doctor from Wake Forest School of Law.

