Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression 9

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Stein declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina Saturday as the state braces for heavy rainfall and potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, which may become storm Imelda.

“North Carolinians across the state should prepare for tropical weather to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding,” Gov. Stein said. “This State of Emergency will enable North Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team to mobilize resources and prepare for potential impacts. Forecasts remain uncertain, so it’s important that North Carolinians get prepared now, have emergency kits ready, and listen to local emergency guidance to stay safe and informed.”

The State Emergency Response Team is actively preparing swift water rescue teams, search and rescue task forces, law enforcement, National Guard, and other resources to support local response and logistical needs.

For real-time travel information, residents can visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

To prepare for the storm, residents are encouraged to visit ReadyNC.gov for tips and guidance.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend the following tips:

• Listen to local weather forecasts. Flooding can occur with little notice.

• For people along the North Carolina coast, make sure that you know your zone. This is how local emergency management officials will issue evacuation orders due to storm surge. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov to search your address and learn which zone you are in.

• Enable emergency alerts on your cell phone to receive notifications from the National Weather Service.

• Barricades are there for your safety. If you see a barricade, find another route. Do not attempt to go around it.

• Turn around if you see flooding to reduce the likelihood of drowning.

• Never walk through moving water. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down.

• Don’t drive through flooded areas. Just two feet of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

• Visit FIMAN.NC.Gov to access the state’s more than 600 flood gauges and to sign up for alerts for the gauges closest to your home.

WATCH: Thousands of meals distributed for families still recovering from Helene

Thousands of meals distributed for families still recovering from Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group