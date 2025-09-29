Governor visits western NC one year after Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein visited western North Carolina this weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene and honor those who lost their lives during the storm.

During his visit, Gov. Stein emphasized the progress made over the past year in rebuilding the region’s infrastructure and investing in the local community, including small businesses.

“One year ago, Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina, altering the course of people’s lives and livelihoods,” Gov. Stein said. “Since then, I have been filled with pride and admiration for the strength and resilience of all the people I’ve met working their tails off to rebuild. Let us all use this milestone to recommit ourselves to match our neighbors’ grit and urgency in support of their recovery.”

