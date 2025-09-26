I-40 reconstruction efforts continue one year after Hurricane Helene

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday marks one year since Hurricane Helene brought severe flooding to western North Carolina, causing extensive damage to infrastructure including a five-mile section of Interstate 40.

>>Click here for complete coverage of Hurricane Helene

Gov. Josh Stein commemorated the anniversary by talking about the reconstruction efforts on I-40 in Haywood County, which suffered $1.3 billion in damage due to the flooding. Currently, the road is reduced to one lane in each direction near the Tennessee state line, with repairs expected to continue until 2028.

The flooding from Helene last year devastated western North Carolina, leading to significant challenges in transportation and infrastructure.

The destruction of a five-mile section of I-40 has been a major focus of reconstruction efforts over the past year.

Stein’s visit highlights the ongoing commitment to restoring vital transportation routes in the region. The reconstruction of I-40 is crucial for connecting communities and supporting economic activities in the area.

VIDEO: Single mom turns pain into positivity after Hurricane Helene wipes out community

‘A long road’: Single mom turns pain into positivity after Hurricane Helene wipes out community

©2025 Cox Media Group