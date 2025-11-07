Governor’s $4M plan to combat hunger brings relief to struggling Anson County families

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced an additional $4 million to combat hunger, a move that could significantly impact residents of Anson County, where a third of the population relies on food assistance.

The funding announcement comes as many families in Anson County face uncertainty with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Local food pantries, such as Anson Crisis Ministry and Feed My Lambs in Wadesboro, are crucial for residents who depend on them for basic needs.

Gina Esposito reported from Anson County, highlighting the challenges faced by residents relying on food pantries.

Trey Moore, who visited a pantry for his girlfriend, noted the importance of these resources as her SNAP benefits have been inconsistent.

Sylvia Lindsey, another resident, shared her struggle with reduced SNAP benefits, which are insufficient to cover essential items like Pediasure for her grandson with autism.

“It’s sad ... it’s like you’re already down and they want you to be even further down,” said Lindsey.

However, she expressed gratitude for the support from local pantries, which provide not only food but also other necessities like diapers.

“Every time I leave I tell them how much of a blessing. And how grateful I am,” Lindsey expressed.

Feed My Lambs, one of the food pantries in Wadesboro, served 90 families in a single day, underscoring the high demand for assistance in the area.

The pantries are vital for many families, especially as they navigate fluctuating SNAP benefits.

The $4 million funding from Governor Stein aims to alleviate some of the pressure on food assistance programs in North Carolina.

Residents can check their EBT card balances here.

VIDEO: Delays in SNAP funding hit children hard

Delays in SNAP funding hit children hard

©2025 Cox Media Group