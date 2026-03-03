Grand jury indicts suspect in officer‑involved shooting; now held without bond

HICKORY, N.C. — Robert Mitchell Lester, 35, of Hickory, was taken into custody on March 3 in connection with an officer‑involved shooting.

The incident originally took place on February 8 on Center Street near Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Police said Lester approached an officer outside a restaurant there and challenged him. Officers then chased him across church property as worshipers were arriving for service.

Officers released a K-9, and Lester tried to stab it. According to investigators, an officer later fell, and when Lester turned toward that officer with a knife in his hand, police shot him in the leg.

On February 16, a Catawba County grand jury indicted Lester on multiple charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony assaulting a law enforcement agency animal, felony going armed to the terror of the people, misdemeanor injury to personal property, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

After being released from the hospital, Lester was served with the charges and booked into the Catawba County Detention Facility under no bond.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Hickory Police Department or Investigator Richard Helderman.

