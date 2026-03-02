Officers justified in February shootings, Catawba County DA says

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Police officers from Hickory and Newton have been cleared of any wrongdoing in two officer-involved shootings that took place in February.

Catawba County’s District Attorney Scott Reilly reviewed evidence collected by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and determined that the actions taken by the officers were justified.

The first shooting involved two Newton police officers on Feb. 2, and the second involved three Hickory police officers and one K-9 on Feb. 8.

“Late last week, I met with the SBI on each of them (the shooting cases),” Reilly said. “They had completed their investigations. I met with them and reviewed all of the witness interviews, the officers’ interviews and reviewed all the body cameras from each officer that had a body camera on.”

Read more here.

VIDEO: 1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Stanly County

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Stanly County

©2026 Cox Media Group