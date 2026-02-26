Grandmother killed in Alexander County mobile home fire

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A grandmother died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Alexander County, family members said.

Five fire departments were called to the home in Stony Point shortly before 8 a.m.

The grandmother’s daughter and granddaughter were able to escape the fire at the Mickey Hager mobile home park. They were treated for injuries.

Witnesses said they heard explosions before seeing flames. Oxygen tanks were inside the home, investigators said.

Their focus is on the kitchen.

The SBI and fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause.

No additional details have been made available.

