Grant helps feed Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is helping feed community college students in Salisbury.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College received a $3,000 grant from the organization, according to the Independent Tribune.

The money will go to the college’s campus market, which is an on-campus food and resource pantry.

The grant was made possible through the college’s partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

VIDEO: Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

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