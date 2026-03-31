Local

Grant helps feed Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Help Center Charlotte
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is helping feed community college students in Salisbury.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College received a $3,000 grant from the organization, according to the Independent Tribune.

ALSO READ >> Second Harvest Food Bank sees increased demand as gas prices soar

The money will go to the college’s campus market, which is an on-campus food and resource pantry.

The grant was made possible through the college’s partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

VIDEO: Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read