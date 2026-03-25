Second Harvest Food Bank sees increased demand as gas prices soar

CHARLOTTE — Sticker shock at gas stations is forcing many to tighten budgets, but according to the Second Harvest Food Bank, these prices at the pump are hitting thousands of people in the Charlotte area extra hard.

The average gas price in North Carolina sat at $3.77 for regular on Wednesday, according to AAA. One month ago, it was just $2.78 a gallon.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina CEO Kay Carter says it’s hard to tell how big of an impact these rising prices are having on the everyday needs of people, but it is definitely starting to show up, especially since nearly half a million people in the area they serve already live under the poverty line.

“Anytime those things happen we see an uptick in requests,” Carter told Channel 9’s Eli Brand. “All of our pantries are reporting that, and so that makes this event today all the more important.”

The nonprofit partnered with several other organizations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday to pack 50,000 boxes of food for families in need.

Volunteers, like Joshua Burkart, say it feels good to contribute to those families.

“It means a lot, you know? Being able to help people and show that there is a lot of good in the world and that people care and that we want to do things for other people and make the world a better place,” Burkart said.

For now, Carter says she is keeping a close eye on high prices to see how much more of a need they could cause.

“Whether it’s gas prices, whether it’s food prices, all of those things impact people living below the poverty level,” she said. “They impact all of us. They definitely impact folks that are struggling.”

VIDEO: Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

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