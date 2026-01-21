Grant Williams returns to Spectrum Center after ACL recovery

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte native and Hornets forward Grant Williams is back for his first game in the Spectrum Center in more than a year.

Williams has been out since November 2024, after suffering a torn ACL. His first game back was just over a week ago, while the Hornets were in Utah.

Williams told Channel 9 on Wednesday morning that it’s different playing at home.

“Every time I play in this arena, it’s a blessing. I’m excited to get back to playing. Those were my first shots on the main court in over a year,” Williams explained. “It’s like wow. You’re back playing basketball. You’re back playing with your teammates your back competing against those top talents.”

Tonight, the Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game time in Spectrum Center is 7 p.m.

