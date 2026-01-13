Greenville officer wounded in ‘ambush-style attack,’ suspect killed in shootout

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A police officer was shot and hurt in Greenville on Sunday during an “ambush-style attack,” and a suspect was later shot and killed in a shootout with authorities, officials said.

The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred early Sunday, according to the city of Greenville. Sheriff Hobart Lewis called the incident an ambush in a video shared on Facebook.

Following the initial attack, officials pursued a suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, identified as David William Lane, 42, of Greenville, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound during the shootout with deputies, as confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, as the Greenville Police Department has not identified the injured officer, nor whether additional suspects were involved.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation into both the shooting of the police officer and the subsequent death of Lane. The Greenville Police Department is fully cooperating with this investigation.

