Greystar acquires site for planned apartment development near airport

CHARLOTTE — Greystar closed recently on its purchase of property in west Charlotte, where it is planning its latest multifamily development.

The Charleston-based developer acquired 11.5 acres between Queen City Drive and Tuckaseegee Road for $6.95 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed on April 27.

With the project site now in hand, Greystar and development partner Whitman Peterson plan to break ground this month on Remi West at 6301 Tuckaseegee Road. The three-story, 276-unit development will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, Greystar says. Amenities will include a clubhouse, co-working space, fitness center, pool and grilling areas, electric vehicle charging stations and private garages.

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