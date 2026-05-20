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Greystar acquires site for planned apartment development near airport

By Charlotte Business Journal
Greystar acquires site for planned apartment development near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Greystar and Whitman Peterson will break ground this month on Remi West, a planned 276-unit apartment community, at Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive in west Charlotte. Greystar paid $6.95 million for the site in late April. (Nitat Termmee/ GETTY IMAGES)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Greystar closed recently on its purchase of property in west Charlotte, where it is planning its latest multifamily development.

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The Charleston-based developer acquired 11.5 acres between Queen City Drive and Tuckaseegee Road for $6.95 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed on April 27.

With the project site now in hand, Greystar and development partner Whitman Peterson plan to break ground this month on Remi West at 6301 Tuckaseegee Road. The three-story, 276-unit development will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, Greystar says. Amenities will include a clubhouse, co-working space, fitness center, pool and grilling areas, electric vehicle charging stations and private garages.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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