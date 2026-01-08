Grieving family relieved after a deadly drunk-driving crash

CHARLOTTE — A family is relieved after a drunk driver who killed their father is going to prison for months instead of jail for just days.

Channel 9’s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz was in court Thursday as prosecutors made a last-minute change to the plea deal.

The Staten family was very upset earlier this week because the suspect would have only received 30 days in jail as part of an original plea deal.

However, prosecutors left sentencing up to the judge.

Lee Staten’s family walked out of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse relieved.

“I just feel like justice was served,” said Artesia Staten, the victim’s widow.

Edwin Bellorin will spend 16 to 29 months in prison, which was part of a plea deal for driving drunk and crashing into Lee Staten’s car in September 2025 on Plaza Road Extension.

Lee Staten, who was driving to work, died in a fire that consumed his truck.

Bellorin was leaving a family gathering where he drank nine to 11 drinks in the span of 10 hours.

“We’ve been through the worst,” Artesia Staten said. “He was my everything, and it’s so hard to be unsheltered right now. I hate the widowed life. I hate I was thrust into this, but Lee was everything to me and my family.”

Bellorin took responsibility and apologized to the Staten family.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t replay that night in my mind,” Bellorin said. “I am truly sorry for the pain, the grief, and the heartbreak I have caused the Staten family.”

Judge Donald Cureton Jr. gave Bellorin the maximum sentence he could under the law and told him the crash wasn’t a mistake it was a choice.

The Staten family said they are on their road to forgiveness.

“Everything that he’s instilled in me, that’s how his legacy lives on forever,” said Ebony Staten, the victim’s daughter.

