Restaurant, hair salon sign on at NoDa-area development

CHARLOTTE — The Pass has inked deals that will add a homegrown taco concept and hair salon to its lineup. Mariah’s Taco Spot and Common Thread are targeting fall openings.

This marks the first stand-alone restaurant for Mariah’s. Owner Mariah Brown has snagged a 1,428-square-foot space, which will feature the brand’s signature colors — black and hot pink — and neon signs.

Common Thread is the vision of veteran hair stylist Sean Roley. The Charlotte native is expanding his business into a collective salon.

The Pass is a 260,000-square-foot, multiphase, mixed-use development by Third & Urban. It includes office, retail and upscale multifamily components.

