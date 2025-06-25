Local

Groups seek input on how extreme heat is affecting Charlotte residents’ health

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
File photo of a thermometer
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Public Health and CleanAIRE NC want to know how extreme heat is impacting your health and how Charlotte leaders can help.

ALSO READ: Tourists flock to Grandfather Mountain to escape Carolina heat wave

The organization is setting up focus groups for healthcare providers, emergency responders, faith leaders and community members across Charlotte in the hopes of developing strategies to meet the health needs of those who suffer most in these heat waves.

Anyone interested in participating can fill out an interest story here.

VIDEO: Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday's noon forecast with Meteorologist Danielle Miller

©2025 Cox Media Group

Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

0

Most Read