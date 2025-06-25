Groups seek input on how extreme heat is affecting Charlotte residents’ health

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Public Health and CleanAIRE NC want to know how extreme heat is impacting your health and how Charlotte leaders can help.

The organization is setting up focus groups for healthcare providers, emergency responders, faith leaders and community members across Charlotte in the hopes of developing strategies to meet the health needs of those who suffer most in these heat waves.

Anyone interested in participating can fill out an interest story here.

