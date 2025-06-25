Tourists flock to Grandfather Mountain to escape Carolina heat wave

As temperatures soar across the Carolinas, Grandfather Mountain offers a cool respite with temperatures at a comfortable 72 degrees.

The popular tourist destination has seen an increase in visitors seeking relief from the heat wave that has gripped the region.

The all-time high temperature recorded at Grandfather Mountain is 83 degrees, making it a popular spot for those looking to escape the summer heat.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reported live from Grandfather Mountain, noting the visible relief on visitors’ faces as they stepped out of their cars into the cooler mountain air.

The parking lots near the mile-high swinging bridge were filling up as people flocked to the High Country.

The increase in visitors comes as the area continues to recover from the devastation caused by Helene, a storm that impacted the region. Despite the challenges, the summer tourism season is getting underway, with nearby Blowing Rock also experiencing a surge in visitors.

With the heat wave driving more people to the mountains, Grandfather Mountain is poised to benefit from the influx of tourists seeking cooler temperatures and scenic views.

