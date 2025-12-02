Growers donate Christmas trees to military families

CHARLOTTE — More than 1,000 Christmas trees are going to military families in North Carolina and Georgia.

Dozens of growers across Ashe and Avery counties donated the trees to thank them for their service to our country.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with the growers Tuesday about their efforts to brighten Christmas for the troops.

The trees will go to several bases, including Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, and Cherry Point.

Growers from Ashe County arrived Tuesday morning with trailers filled with Christmas trees.

There were 40 growers donating Christmas trees as part of the Trees for Troops program.

The Christmas Spirit Foundation has worked with Fed Ex and the growers to provide trees for thousands of troops for 21 years.

At 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, Faherty will talk with a grower about giving back to service members.

VIDEO: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

‘Worth it all’: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

©2025 Cox Media Group