Gun found in student’s backpack leads to parents’ arrest

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are facing felony charges after investigators found a gun in their child’s backpack, Ashe County deputies said.

The student did not know the gun was in his bookbag until the school resource officer found it on Wednesday at Westwood Elementary School.

“It does not matter how a firearm makes its way into our schools, whether it was brought from home, obtained from another individual, or accessed in any other way; our responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Any violation of the law will be addressed, and appropriate charges will be pursued based on the circumstances of each case. Our schools remain a safe place for learning, and we will continue to take necessary steps to protect them,” said Sheriff B. Phil Howell in a news release.

The student is not facing charges, but his parents, Michael and Stephanie Zandiotis, were arrested and have since been released, each with a $5,000 unsecured bond.

VIDEO: Man charged after gun, knife found in kindergartner’s backpack

Man charged after gun, knife found in kindergartner’s backpack

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