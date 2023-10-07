Gun threat leads to cancelation of football game in Statesville, multiple arrests made

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A series of incidents at Statesville High School led to multiple arrests and the cancellation of the football game against West Iredell High School on Friday night.

Shortly after arresting three people, one of which had a gun, police learned that a shooting threat was made on social media.

The threat was against students from West Iredell and forced school officials to cancel the football game.

While the game was active and before the threat was known, Statesville police officers found Keonta Chambers, age 20, who was wanted for eight felony warrants related to a shooting in September that injured a 14-year-old.

While officers arrested Chambers, they saw marijuana and an open container of alcohol beside Shabaz Lovette, 28, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

After searching the car he was in, they found a gun with an extended magazine concealed between the legs of Noel Alexander, age 23, who was in the back seat.

Police say Alexander tried to run when they tried to arrest him, and they used a taser to successfully arrest him.

Alexander now faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a firearm on school grounds

Resisting arrest

Lovette was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of an open container.

According to the Iredell School System, none of the arrested individuals are students.

“I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James wrote in a press release.

The game was postponed until Monday.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

