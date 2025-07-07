Guns found at Oakboro 4th of July Celebration prompt evacuation, arrests

OAKBORO, N.C. — Two people found with guns prompted law enforcement to evacuate the Oakboro Fourth of July Celebration on Friday.

Visitors received a public safety alert on their phones asking them to return to their vehicles and evacuate the area. Some people contacted Channel 9 because they weren’t sure what happened.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple reports about people being armed. They said they discovered a 16-year-old with marijuana who was carrying a pistol. The teen is facing a number of charges including going armed to the terror of the public and carrying a concealed weapon. The sheriff’s office said the teen will be referred to juvenile justice services.

The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to an 18-year-old who was carrying an AR pistol. Jermon Collins was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the public.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt. They said they evacuated the event due to these two incidents involving guns to maintain the safety of others.

The sheriff’s said the event continued on Saturday with zero issues.

