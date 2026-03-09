Habitat for Humanity completes Common Ground Build with local family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Habitat for Humanity of York County had a home dedication ceremony for the completion of the Common Ground Build with the Starr family on Sunday.

The Common Ground Build is a result of the partnership between Habitat and the Starr family, who completed financial education courses and contributed sweat equity hours to make their dream of homeownership a reality.

“This home is a reflection of what compassion in action looks like,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Veeck. “Neighbors coming together to build not just walls and a roof, but opportunity, stability, and a pathway to generational wealth through affordable homeownership. When we build together, we strengthen families and lay a foundation for a more equitable and thriving community.”

The event included a ceremonial key presentation and an opportunity for attendees to welcome the Starr family home.

