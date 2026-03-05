York’s new golf cart law: Age limits and road restrictions

YORK, S.C. — The city of York has officially implemented a new golf cart ordinance, establishing strict age requirements and road restrictions for operators. The law is now in effect for all residents using these vehicles on public streets.

The ordinance restricts golf cart use to low-speed roads and requires drivers to maintain specific documentation, York police said. The measure aims to regulate the growing use of the vehicles while ensuring they remain off major highways and multi-lane thoroughfares.

Operators must carry their driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration at all times. The ordinance requires drivers to be 16 years or older with a valid license to operate the vehicles on city streets, police said.

Travel is limited to roads with speed limits of 35 mph or below. Additionally, golf carts must remain within four miles of the permit address listed on the vehicle’s registration.

The city has designated certain high-traffic areas as off-limits for golf cart travel.

Drivers are prohibited from using multi-lane roads, including East Liberty Street, Alexander Love Highway and US 321.

Golf carts are permitted to operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. year-round.

Driving during evening hours before the 9 p.m. deadline is allowed only if the vehicle is equipped with specific safety features.

Required equipment for night driving includes headlights, taillights, turn signals, mirrors and a windshield. The ordinance also mandates seat belts for any passengers under age 12.

City officials stated that failure to follow the new regulations may result in legal consequences. Violators face the possibility of receiving traffic tickets and having their golf carts towed at the owner’s expense.

