Habitat for Humanity gears up to build homes for families in need

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of volunteers are gearing up to build homes for families in need Monday morning.

It’s part of a huge project taken on by Habitat for Humanity.

The Carter Work Project, named after former president Jimmy Carter, comes to cities where construction is already underway.

Eventually, Habitat for Humanity will build a 40-home complex on the site of the former Plato Price School, a school for black students until it closed in the 1960s.

This is the first Carter Work Project since the pandemic. It is the first time it has been in Charlotte since 1987.

Typically, Carter and his wife lead the project; however, he is in hospice this year. So, country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are standing in his place.

Organizers told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura that all their hard work will pay off in a big way.

“It shaves a year off the calendar for these projects; that’s really meaningful when we talk about 27 families that get to move in a year earlier than expected. They’ve waited a long time; they’ve been very patient, and this helps accelerate that,” said Bob Glusenkamp with Habitat for Humanity.

Brooks and Yearwood are expected to hold a news conference to share more details about the weeklong project.

