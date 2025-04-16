Half a kilo of meth seized during traffic stop in Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department seized over half a kilo of methamphetamine on Monday.

It occurred when officers conducted a traffic stop near Lowe’s Home Improvement on Cuthbertson Road.

Police said approximately 525 grams of methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity is asked to contact the Waxhaw Police Department and asked to speak with a narcotics detective.

