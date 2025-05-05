‘Ham-burglar’: Officers wrangle hog attempting high school break-in

MONROE, N.C. — Animal Control officers in Monroe went after an unusual break-in suspect on Monday morning.

Monroe Police Department said its animal control officers “had to get hog wild” to catch the curly-tailed suspect.

A black and pink pig was trying to break into Monroe High School when officers were called to the scene.

They caught the “ham-burglar,” as the police department called him.

Police said the pig is now “serving time” at the Union County Animal Shelter. Officers said the suspect’s owner can be sent that way.

