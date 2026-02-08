Harvey B. Gantt Center hosts Afro Legacy Fest

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is celebrating Black history all month long.

On Saturday, the Harvey B. Gantt Center hosted an Afro Legacy event.

There were dance workshops, live performances, and conversations meant to bring people together and celebrate resilience.

“Reminding each other who we are, why are we valuable, the value of each person,” said one attendee. “Not only people in power, but every human being.”

The festival was held in partnership with La Casa de la Cultura. The organization celebrates diverse traditions and cultures through art.

