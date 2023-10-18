Have you seen him? Amber Alert issued for missing Stanly County boy

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing three-year-old boy out of Stanly County.
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the child, Jasper O’Ryan Creese, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Charity Walters Creese. They were last seen leaving their home in Albemarle.
Jasper is about 3 feet tall and weighs 27 pounds.
He has blond hair and brown eyes.
Charity Creese is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office is looking for a dark gray 2011 Acura RDX with the North Carolina license tag number: 6540SB.
The vehicle has stickers on the back, which include anime, a peace sign, and “Save the Honey Bees.”
Call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (704) 984-2312, or call 911 or* HP if you have information.
Authorities did not provide photos yet.
