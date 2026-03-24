Hazardous material spill on I-40 eastbound causes traffic delays

STATEVILLE, N.C. — Fire officials have confirmed that a small hazardous material, contained within a landscaping tool damaged during the earlier collision, is present at the scene on I‑40 eastbound near Exit 148.

In accordance with safety protocols, eastbound traffic is being routed off Exit 148 and immediately back onto I‑40 using the on‑ramp.

I‑40 westbound remains open and flowing normally.

There is no immediate danger to the public, and no evacuations are needed in the surrounding area.

Drivers traveling eastbound should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

At this time, there is no estimated time for full reopening. Additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Editor’s note: North Carolina Highway Patrol originally reported that there was no hazmat spill but later corrected that there was indeed a spill.

©2026 Cox Media Group