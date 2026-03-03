Hazmat team responds to chemical spill at Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County Emergency Management officials confirmed a chemical spill at the Silfab Solar facility in Fort Mill Tuesday morning.

According to a release sent to parents from the Fort Mill School District, emergency services said 1,530 gallons of potassium hydroxide were released from the facility just before 10 a.m.

A majority of the chemicals, 1,500 gallons, were contained by Silfab’s retention pool, officials said. The remaining 30 gallons are being mitigated by a hazmat team.

Emergency responders were on the scene within three minutes and confirmed the incident posed no danger to the public.

The school district says it also verified with Citadel Environmental Health and Safety that no air contaminates were found on school sites.

Images from the scene captured crews working on the clean up.

It is not clear what caused the spill.

