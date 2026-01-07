Silfab Solar chemical accident study highlights risks to Fort Mill community

FORT MILL, S.C. — A new study is taking a closer look at how an accidental chemical release at Silfab Solar could impact the Fort Mill community.

Neighbors, who paid for the study, have been fighting against the solar manufacturer for years.

Channel 9’s Tina terry spoke with neighbors and Silfab officials Wednesday about the study’s results.

The study shows how an accident at Silfab could impact new schools that are near the plant.

“Both of my kids were zoned for the new school, but they’re not going to go there next year,” said Carl Young, a parent.

Young bought a second house to keep his kids from going to Flint Hill middle and elementary schools that back up to Silfab.

“My wife and I went back and forth,” Young said. “We would rather have the financial risk of two mortgages than worrying about our kids being in schools adjacent to Silfab.”

Phase III of the study by the University of South Carolina was released late last month, which further highlighted the impact an accidental chemical spill at Silfab could have on the community.

The maps show yellow, orange and red zones of impact.

Researchers claim the results could be deadly in the red zones.

“There could be up to a four-mile impact of a release of one of those gases, especially anhydrous ammonia (pure ammonia),” Young said.

In a statement, Silfab said, in part, the study, “fails to include Silfab Solar’s actual processes, engineered systems, multiple approved risk mitigation systems and safety measures in its assessment of a worst-case scenario.”

It also says the USC School of Public Health did not engage with the Silfab study before publishing the report.

“My hope for this study is that Fort Mill Schools and administration takes a look and says, ‘This really is a danger to our schools. We should consult an attorney to find out what our next steps should be,’” Young said.

A spokesperson for Fort Mill Schools said Wednesday the district has a copy of the new study and is reviewing it.

The district also continues to work with a third-party environmental health company on health and safety initiatives and emergency response planning.

