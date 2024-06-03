HBCUs could see significant impact from UNC System DEI programs ending

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s public universities are charting a new path without diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Last month, the University of North Carolina System’s Board of Governors voted to end DEI programs at all schools in the system. Channel 9’s Almiya White learned the change could have a serious impact on historically Black colleges and universities.

“I think all of us are scrambling,” Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell said.

“How do we maintain our success? And keeping that diverse population at a public university as well as excelling at our public universities?”

Those are questions many are grappling with. What will universities, particularly HBCUs, look like with the new DEI policy?

Mitchell is thinking about his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, where he’s currently a member of the board of trustees.

“This is about getting rid of DEI,” he said. “And so, when you open up and go down this slippery slope, it raises the question: What’s next?”

“I think that HBCUs for the most part will be hit harder,” said Dr. Valerie Kinloch, the president of Johnson C. Smith University.

JCSU is a private university, meaning their DEI policies are safe. But Kinloch said there’s a misconception that DEI policies are not needed at HBCUs.

“There are also some people who believe that we get it right on our campuses because, well, we serve and service Black people and people of color,” Kinloch said.

She predicts the change in DEI policy will make it harder for all public colleges to recruit incoming freshman.

“This decision I believe, will impact who applies to what schools,” Kinloch said.

It’s still unclear exactly how the new DEI policy will change campus operations. But Kinloch worries HBCUs, which are chronically underfunded, could feel the financial burden more.

“If the state tells you that you will not be committed to DEI, that you will not have diversity, equity and inclusion offices, then what do you do?” she asked.

Dr. Kinloch and Councilman Mitchell both believe the 2019 DEI policy, which required diversity and inclusion services and officers, was not given a fair shot.

“Are we sending the message that we are successful, and we need to stop? Or we sit and we need to go in another direction,” Mitchell said. “So, I’d like to get that baseline information and kind of identify, you know, what was the issue?”

Changes are expected to be in place by next school year and institutions must certify their compliance on or before Sept. 1.

