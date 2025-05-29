‘He tried to kill me’: Arrest made in Uber assault case

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a man in connection to an Uber driver assault that was caught on video on May 3 in Charlotte.

Sean Smith, 29, was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of simple assault, according to officials.

The terrifying video of the attack shows Smith attempting to choke Uber driver Osvaldo Rivera, of Cuba, with a seatbelt.

Rivera believes the attack was racially motivated and told Channel 9’s Hunter Saenz that he still doesn’t feel safe.

“The only reason he attacked me is because I said I was from Cuba,” Rivera said.

It all started when Smith asked about Rivera’s name.

“Why are you here?” Smith probed, before proceeding to assault the driver.

Smith also attacked a law enforcement officer when he got out of the Uber at the transit center in Uptown, police said.

“Smith was also intoxicated to the point he barely could walk,” officials said.

Rivera is still rattled even after an arrest.

“I came to this country looking for that -- for the safe country to raise my family,” Rivera said. “Right now I don’t feel safe because he’s on the street.”

Channel 9 learned Smith was arrested two weeks after this alleged attack but is currently out on bond.

Rivera doesn’t believe Smith should’ve been released.

“That’s nothing because he tried to kill me,” Rivera said. “It was a hate crime for me.”

Channel 9 reached out to the FBI. They wouldn’t say whether they are looking into this as a hate crime.

Smith is now banned from any CATS services for a year, and Uber said they’ve also banned him from their platform.

VIDEO: Video shows passenger assault Uber driver during Charlotte ride