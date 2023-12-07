Local entertainment group announces plans for 3-day music fest in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte music fans will be lovin’ life next spring.

Charlotte-based Southern Entertainment has announced plans for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest, which will be held from May 3-5, 2024, in Uptown’s First Ward.

In a news release, organizers say the 3-day music festival “will feature more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple generations and genres.”

Festival headliners will be announced the week of Dec. 11 and four types of 3-day festival passes (general admission, general admission+, VIP, and Super VIP) will go on sale Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. Passes range in price from $199-$999 and will be available exclusively at llmfclt.com.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” Southern Entertainment co-founder and partner, Bob Durkin said in the news release. “We are grateful to the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Hospitality & Tourism Alliance for supporting this first-time event that is expected to attract 90,000 attendees over three days and have a projected first-year economic impact of more than $30 million.”

Southern Entertainment also produces the Moo, Brew & ‘Que Fest in Charlotte, Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, and the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey.

