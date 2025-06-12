CHARLESTON, S.C. — June 17, 2015, was like most Wednesday nights at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church -- it was bible study night.

But nine of the people who showed up that fateful night didn’t leave alive.

Ten years after a deadly shooting at the church, many would come to regard those in attendance as saints -- blessed by God, agitated by evil, elevated by grace. Like any good teacher, the Wednesday bible study at Mother Emanuel is still sharing new lessons and asking what have we truly learned.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon is examining the history of Mother Emanuel and what has taken place since the tragedy.

>>Watch Healing & Hope: Charleston 10 Years Later only on Channel 9 at 7 p.m.

(VIDEO: Progress underway on memorial for victims of Charleston church shooting)

Progress underway on memorial for victims of Charleston church shooting

