Local

Health fair in Kannapolis provides resources for infants and toddlers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ON THE MONEY FLU SHOTS FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. According to the CDC, flu costs the nation about $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity among working-age adults. That’s not to mention the heavy toll of hospitalizations and deaths that occur mainly among people 65 and older. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP Photo/David Goldman/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Department of Social Services is hosting a health fair Friday at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries in Kannapolis focusing on resources for infants and toddlers.

ALSO READ >> Atrium Health and Carolina Panthers team up for annual 5K

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can access a children’s clothing closet, books, blankets, and other safety items on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and clothing donations are also being accepted at the event.

Information and resources about NC Medicaid Health plans will be available at the health fair. Officials will perform car seat checks and display the dangers of heat in a parked car.

Free medical screenings will be provided along with pre- and post-partum educational materials and flu shots.

VIDEO: Novant Health launches ‘Art of Remarkable Care’ initiative

Novant Health launches ‘Art of Remarkable Care’ initiative

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read