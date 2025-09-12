Health fair in Kannapolis provides resources for infants and toddlers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Department of Social Services is hosting a health fair Friday at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries in Kannapolis focusing on resources for infants and toddlers.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can access a children’s clothing closet, books, blankets, and other safety items on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and clothing donations are also being accepted at the event.

Information and resources about NC Medicaid Health plans will be available at the health fair. Officials will perform car seat checks and display the dangers of heat in a parked car.

Free medical screenings will be provided along with pre- and post-partum educational materials and flu shots.

